When the (4-5) take on the (7-4) at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:20 PM ET, Luis Cessa will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 2).

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +195 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is set in this game.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Braves' game versus the Reds but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Reds with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Reds have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Reds this season with a +195 moneyline set for this game.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

