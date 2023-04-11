The point total for the matchup is 227.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 56 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.

Atlanta has a 236.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 22 26.8% 109.5 227.9 109.8 227.9 219.6 Hawks 56 68.3% 118.4 227.9 118.1 227.9 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0).

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Hawks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 11-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 13-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-3 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.