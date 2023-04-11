The point total for the matchup is 227.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 227.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 56 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.
  • Atlanta has a 236.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.1 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.
  • The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 22 26.8% 109.5 227.9 109.8 227.9 219.6
Hawks 56 68.3% 118.4 227.9 118.1 227.9 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0).
  • The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41
Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Hawks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
11-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
13-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
26-39
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-3
39-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-3

