Hawks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The point total for the matchup is 227.5.
Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|227.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 56 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.
- Atlanta has a 236.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.1 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|22
|26.8%
|109.5
|227.9
|109.8
|227.9
|219.6
|Hawks
|56
|68.3%
|118.4
|227.9
|118.1
|227.9
|233.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0).
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Hawks
|36-46
|7-4
|47-35
Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Hawks
|109.5
|118.4
|30
|3
|11-5
|33-29
|13-3
|39-23
|109.8
|118.1
|2
|25
|26-39
|20-3
|39-26
|20-3
