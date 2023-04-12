(8-4) will square off against the (4-6) at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 18 strikeouts, Spencer Strider will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Reds have +220 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 5.63 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

The Braves have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Reds have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Reds the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Sam Hilliard 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+340) Matt Olson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

