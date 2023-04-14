Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (9-4) against the Kansas City Royals (4-9) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 14.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (1-1) against the Royals and Brady Singer (1-0).

Braves vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Braves vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 63.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Braves Schedule