The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 15 hits, batting .294 this season with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 16th in slugging.
  • In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Olson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
  • He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 53.8% of his games this season, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Royals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Singer (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
