76ers vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.
76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-8.5
|214.5
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.
- Philadelphia's outings this year have an average total of 226.1, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The 76ers' ATS record is 48-34-0 this season.
- This season, Philadelphia has been favored 56 times and won 41, or 73.2%, of those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 77.8% chance to win.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 225.9, 11.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Brooklyn is 43-39-0 ATS this year.
- The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 26.7% chance of pulling out a win.
76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|56
|68.3%
|115.2
|228.6
|110.9
|223.4
|224.2
|Nets
|57
|69.5%
|113.4
|228.6
|112.5
|223.4
|226.6
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- The 76ers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The 76ers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (23-18-0).
- The 115.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 2.7 more points than the Nets give up (112.5).
- When Philadelphia totals more than 112.5 points, it is 35-11 against the spread and 41-5 overall.
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
- The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.
76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|48-34
|9-5
|47-35
|Nets
|43-39
|4-1
|37-45
76ers vs. Nets Point Insights
|76ers
|Nets
|115.2
|113.4
|14
|19
|35-11
|35-15
|41-5
|35-15
|110.9
|112.5
|3
|8
|38-13
|30-18
|40-11
|35-13
