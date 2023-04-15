Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while batting .083.
- In three of 11 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
