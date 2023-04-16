The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) currently features five players. The playoff matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 16 from Ball Arena.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Nuggets secured a 109-95 win over the Kings. Bruce Brown recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 120-95 win against the Thunder in their last game on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns' team-leading 28 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.5 11.8 9.8 Jeff Green PF Questionable Face 7.8 2.6 1.2 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Thumb 20 3.9 6.2 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Shoulder 16.3 6.6 3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Questionable Illness 10.8 2.8 2.4

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets have been putting up 109.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are putting up 117 points per contest, 1.2 more than their season average (115.8).

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 224.5

