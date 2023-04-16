The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will go head to head in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Clippers score 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) and concede 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 224.7 points per game combined, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 42 times.

