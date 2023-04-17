In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for a win against Brooklyn Nets.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.

These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 223.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Brooklyn is 42-39-1 ATS this year.

76ers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Joel Embiid 32.5 -115 26.0 Joel Embiid 32.5 -115 33.1 James Harden 20.5 -110 23.0 James Harden 20.5 -110 21.0 Tyrese Maxey 18.5 -115 13.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Georges Niang or another 76ers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the 76ers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.