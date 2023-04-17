Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .351 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Royals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .322.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 48th in slugging.
- Riley enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- In 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, one per game).
- The Padres will look to Weathers (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
