On Tuesday, Austin Riley (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .317 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • Riley is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
  • In 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%) Riley has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • Looking at the 17 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (23.5%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
  • Snell (0-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.62 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .327 to opposing hitters.
