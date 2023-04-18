Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 112-99 loss versus the Celtics, Bogdanovic totaled nine points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Let's look at Bogdanovic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.0 13.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.7 PRA -- 19.8 18.6 PR -- 17 15.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

Bogdanovic has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per contest, second in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 28 9 4 4 2 2 2

