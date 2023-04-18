Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Padres Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -135 +115 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 73.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-4).

Atlanta has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Braves have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total nine times (9-7-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 9-1 5-1 8-3 8-3 5-1

