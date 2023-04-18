After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Eli White and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

White picked up at least one hit 16 times last year in 47 games played (34.0%), including multiple hits on four occasions (8.5%).

Including the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in three of them (6.4%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In six of 47 games last season (12.8%), White drove in a run, and three of those games (6.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 14 of 47 games last season (29.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 18 .222 AVG .176 .300 OBP .246 .278 SLG .333 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 20/5 8 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 25 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)