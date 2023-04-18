The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead. The point total is 229.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 229.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta is 36-46-0 ATS this season.

The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 19% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of the Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this season.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

