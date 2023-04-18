Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .415 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
  • In 13 of 17 games this year (76.5%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (58.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Acuna has driven home a run in six games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (70.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, one per game).
  • Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .327 batting average against him.
