The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 58 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 combined points.
  • Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 52 games this season that ended with a point total over 221.5 points.
  • The average total for Minnesota's games this season has been 231.6, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Timberwolves have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
  • Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Three of the Timberwolves' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this year.
  • The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.