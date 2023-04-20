The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Nets Moneyline
DraftKings 76ers (-4.5) 209.5 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM 76ers (-4.5) 209.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet 76ers (-4) 209.5 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico 76ers (-4.5) 209.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.9 per outing (third in the league).
  • The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 19.1 more than this game's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 223.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.
  • Brooklyn is 42-39-1 ATS this year.

76ers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Joel Embiid 30.5 -110 23.0
Joel Embiid 30.5 -110 33.1
James Harden 19.5 -110 15.5
James Harden 19.5 -110 21.0
Tyrese Maxey 19.5 -120 23.0

