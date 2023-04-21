Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Murray, in his most recent appearance, had 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 119-106 loss to the Celtics.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.5 21.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.5 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.2 PRA 31.5 31.9 32.3 PR -- 25.8 26.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Dejounte Murray has made 8.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.7% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per contest, second in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 40 29 6 6 7 0 4 4/15/2023 36 24 8 6 0 0 3 3/11/2023 39 14 4 4 0 0 3 11/16/2022 34 19 3 5 1 0 1

