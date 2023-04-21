Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .450 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .995, fueled by an OBP of .451 to go with a slugging percentage of .544. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 27th in slugging.

In 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (52.6%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has an RBI in six of 19 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (63.2%), including five multi-run games (26.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

