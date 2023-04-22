The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -4.5 220.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.
  • The average point total in Milwaukee's matchups this year is 230.2, 9.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread.
  • Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 38 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.
  • Miami has had an average of 219.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Miami has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • The Bucks have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
  • The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Eight of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Miami has been better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
  • Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 27-21 43-39
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

