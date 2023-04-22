The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice Saturday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Lightning's matchup with the Maple Leafs can be seen on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX, so tune in to catch the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR 12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 280 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players