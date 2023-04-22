Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Olson (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .266 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits seven times (35.0%).
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (55.0%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (30.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
