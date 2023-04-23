Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .253 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 16 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.33).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Javier (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
