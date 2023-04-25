De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 129-121 loss to the Celtics, Hunter totaled 27 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hunter's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.4 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA 22.5 21 21.2 PR -- 19.6 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Andre Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Hunter's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 40 27 7 2 3 1 1 4/21/2023 35 11 2 1 1 0 0 4/18/2023 38 18 12 3 2 0 0 4/15/2023 30 11 3 0 1 0 2 4/9/2023 17 14 3 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 3 2 2 1 0 11/16/2022 34 13 4 0 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hunter or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.