The Colorado Avalanche are on their home ice at Ball Arena to square off with the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Kraken have +155 odds on the moneyline against the favored Avalanche (-180).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-180) Kraken (+155) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 41-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Colorado has gone 23-9 (winning 71.9%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 64.3%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 46 games this season, and won 20 (43.5%).

Seattle is 7-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Colorado went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.

With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.

Over their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

