Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Colorado Avalanche are on their home ice at Ball Arena to square off with the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Kraken have +155 odds on the moneyline against the favored Avalanche (-180).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-180)
|Kraken (+155)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have gone 41-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Colorado has gone 23-9 (winning 71.9%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 64.3%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 46 games this season, and won 20 (43.5%).
- Seattle is 7-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Colorado went over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.
- With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.
- Over their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
