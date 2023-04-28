Austin Riley -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .258 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

In 73.1% of his 26 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this year (46.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%).

He has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings