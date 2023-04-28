The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)

Grizzlies (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 2-5 against the spread compared to the 10-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Grizzlies have posted (3-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers Performance Insights

This season, Los Angeles is posting 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers are putting up 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

This year, the Lakers are sinking 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets) and 35.1% threes (25.2%).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

With 116.9 points scored per game and 113 points conceded, Memphis is eighth in the league on offense and 11th defensively.

With 26 assists per game, the Grizzlies are ninth in the league.

In 2022-23, the Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Memphis attempts 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.5% of Memphis' buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.