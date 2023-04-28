Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .289 with a double and a walk.
- Grissom has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
