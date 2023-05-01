Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .253 with four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this season (44.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- In 48.1% of his games this year (13 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Megill (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.