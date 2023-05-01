Braves vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets and starter Denyi Reyes on Monday at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Mets have +200 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.
Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+200
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (16-8).
- Atlanta has played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.
- The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-10-1 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|11-2
|5-4
|13-5
|11-6
|7-3
