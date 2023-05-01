Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .252 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 95th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this season (19 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 29.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 23, the right-hander threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
