Luis Arraez is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves play at LoanDepot park on Tuesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has put up 24 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He has a .282/.413/.647 slash line so far this year.

Murphy has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 1 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 2-for-4 2 2 6 8 at Mets Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 64th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 16 6.0 7 5 4 9 0 at Phillies Apr. 10 4.0 10 9 9 4 1 vs. Twins Apr. 4 9.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Mets Mar. 30 5.2 3 3 3 2 4

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .438/.514/.551 on the year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with three walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 10 runs.

He has a .221/.315/.463 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

