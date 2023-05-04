The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+160) against the Maple Leafs (-190).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-190)

Maple Leafs (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs (50-21-11 overall) have an 11-11-22 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Toronto is 23-4-9 (55 points) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 18 points from the 22 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (7-11-4 record).

The Maple Leafs are 47-8-5 in the 60 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 99 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 22-12-6 to record 50 points.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-14-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Maple Leafs went 21-10-6 in those matchups (48 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 8-8-16 record in overtime matchups this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

In the 26 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 63 games, earning 94 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has recorded a single power-play goal in 36 games and picked up 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Panthers went 18-11-3 in those matchups (39 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

