The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays square off for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Washington Nationals (12-18) play the Chicago Cubs (15-15)

The Cubs will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Victor Robles (.302 AVG, 0 HR, 8 RBI)

Victor Robles (.302 AVG, 0 HR, 8 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.305 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)

CHC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -220 +181 9

The Detroit Tigers (12-17) play the New York Mets (16-15)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.237 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

Javier Báez (.237 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

NYM Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -176 +150 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11)

The Pirates will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.305 AVG, 6 HR, 20 RBI)

Wander Franco (.305 AVG, 6 HR, 20 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.327 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

TB Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -190 +160 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) host the Los Angeles Angels (17-14)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.296 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.296 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

STL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -142 +121 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (10-21) take on the Minnesota Twins (17-14)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.262 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -134 +113 8

The Kansas City Royals (8-23) host the Baltimore Orioles (20-10)

The Orioles will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.292 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.292 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI)

BAL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -167 +142 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (11-20) host the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12)

The Brewers will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.275 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.275 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI) MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.258 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

MIL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -148 +126 12

The Oakland Athletics (6-25) take on the Seattle Mariners (14-16)

The Mariners will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.320 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.320 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI) SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -232 +191 8.5

The Miami Marlins (16-15) play the Atlanta Braves (21-10)

The Braves will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.432 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.432 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

MIA Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (18-14) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (18-13)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.315 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.315 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.317 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -165 +141 8.5

