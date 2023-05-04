The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-6.5) 227 -260 +220 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-6.5) 227.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-6.5) 227 -250 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-5.5) 227.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
  • The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 236.1 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's total.
  • These two teams allow a combined 233.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than this contest's total.
  • Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Stephen Curry 30.5 -120 29.4
Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9
Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -110 17.1
Jordan Poole 14.5 -115 20.4
Draymond Green 8.5 -125 8.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Donte DiVincenzo or another Warriors player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Warriors? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.