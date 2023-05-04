Watch the opening round on Thursday, May 4, as competitors take the links at the 7,538-yard, par-71 Quail Hollow Club for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, trying for a share of a $20M purse. Max Homa is the defending champion at the event.

How to Watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,538 yards

Par 71/7,538 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Wells Fargo Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Rory McIlroy 3rd Patrick Cantlay 4th Xander Schauffele 5th Matthew Fitzpatrick 6th Max Homa 7th

Wells Fargo Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 1:05 PM ET Hole 1 Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa 7:34 AM ET Hole 10 Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:23 AM ET Hole 10 Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay 12:54 PM ET Hole 1 Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley 1:16 PM ET Hole 1 Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry 7:45 AM ET Hole 10 Corey Conners, Harris English, Tony Finau 1:27 PM ET Hole 1 Tyrrell Hatton, Trey Mullinax, Si Woo Kim 8:18 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Riley, Lucas Glover, Sung-Jae Im 12:32 PM ET Hole 1 Eric Cole, Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Noren 7:12 AM ET Hole 10 Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler

