Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The 76ers were beaten by the Celtics on Wednesday, 121-87. Tobias Harris scored 16 in a losing effort, while Brown led the winning team with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 25 3 4 2 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 23 6 2 0 1 6 Derrick White 15 1 1 0 0 3

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tobias Harris 16 7 0 0 0 2 Joel Embiid 15 3 0 0 5 0 Tyrese Maxey 13 3 3 0 1 1

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart posts a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer (33.1 points per game, first in NBA) and rebounder (10.2, seventh in NBA), and delivers 4.2 assists.

James Harden is averaging a team-high 10.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Harris gets the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 23 8.1 4.4 0.5 0.9 2.5 James Harden PHI 16 4.2 5.9 0.9 0.3 2.7 Joel Embiid PHI 14.8 5.6 2 0.3 1.6 0.2 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.8 4.1 2.6 1 0.3 2.3 Derrick White BOS 13.8 3.2 3.6 0.4 0.8 2 Tobias Harris PHI 13.1 5.8 1.5 0.4 0.3 1.4

