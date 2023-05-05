In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field at Tropicana Field.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (15-16) take on the Miami Marlins (16-16)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.304 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.304 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.424 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -165 +140 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) host the Toronto Blue Jays (18-14)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.325 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.325 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.320 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

TOR Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -142 +121 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) host the New York Yankees (17-15)

The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.236 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -190 +161 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (13-18) take on the Chicago White Sox (10-22)

The White Sox will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

Jonathan India (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.252 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)

CIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -112 -107 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) play the Boston Red Sox (19-14)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.240 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

PHI Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -164 +140 8

The New York Mets (16-16) play host to the Colorado Rockies (12-20)

The Rockies will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.280 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

NYM Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -238 +195 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (14-17) face the Minnesota Twins (18-14)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.262 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -126 +106 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (22-10) host the Baltimore Orioles (21-10)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 20 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 20 RBI) BAL Key Player: Jorge Mateo (.321 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

ATL Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -214 +178 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (8-24) play host to the Oakland Athletics (6-26)

The Athletics will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.288 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.288 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.316 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

KC Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -148 +126 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) play host to the Detroit Tigers (13-17)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.300 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.300 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.240 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)

STL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -229 +189 8

The Los Angeles Angels (18-14) play host to the Texas Rangers (18-12)

The Rangers will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

The San Diego Padres (17-15) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.291 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.291 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI) LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.239 AVG, 12 HR, 27 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -118 -101 7.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) face the Washington Nationals (13-18)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.264 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Walker (.264 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) WSH Key Player: Alex Call (.230 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)

ARI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -188 +159 9

The Seattle Mariners (15-16) face the Houston Astros (16-15)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.304 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.304 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.259 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

SEA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -144 +123 7

The San Francisco Giants (13-17) play the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.342 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.342 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI) MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.258 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

MIL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -137 +117 8

