The Phoenix Suns (45-37) take on the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Devin Booker of the Suns is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Monday, the Nuggets defeated the Suns 97-87, led by Jokic with 39 points. Booker was the high scorer for the losing squad with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 35 5 6 0 0 4 Kevin Durant 24 8 3 1 2 2 Deandre Ayton 14 8 4 0 1 0

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 39 16 5 2 1 2 Aaron Gordon 16 1 1 2 1 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 14 5 2 1 0 4

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton paces the Suns at 10 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 18 points. He is ninth in the league in rebounding.

Booker posts 27.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.5 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant puts up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig is putting up 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Josh Okogie posts 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 20 10.7 6.5 1 0.3 1.4 Devin Booker PHO 26.3 3.5 5.4 1.4 0.7 1.9 Jamal Murray DEN 20 4.1 5.4 0.8 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 22.4 6.7 3.9 0.7 1.1 2 Bruce Brown DEN 13.2 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.3 Chris Paul PHO 11.2 4.1 5.4 1.3 0.6 1.6

