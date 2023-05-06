Julius Randle NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 6
The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Randle, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|25.1
|16.4
|Rebounds
|7.5
|10.0
|6.8
|Assists
|3.5
|4.1
|4.0
|PRA
|34.5
|39.2
|27.2
|PR
|30.5
|35.1
|23.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|1.7
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat
- Randle is responsible for taking 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.
- He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Randle's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.
- Giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.
Julius Randle vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|38
|25
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3/29/2023
|15
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|36
|15
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3/3/2023
|36
|43
|9
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2/2/2023
|34
|23
|10
|6
|3
|0
|3
