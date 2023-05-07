The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .256 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Riley is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Riley has gotten a hit in 25 of 34 games this year (73.5%), including seven multi-hit games (20.6%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven home a run in 14 games this season (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (50.0%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

