The Atlanta Braves (23-11) and Baltimore Orioles (22-11) square off on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET at Truist Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (3-0) against the Orioles and Tyler Wells (2-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.75 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (2-1, 3.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (3-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.75 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in six games this season.

He has four quality starts in six chances this season.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles are sending Wells (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Over six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .171 to opposing hitters.

Wells is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Wells is trying for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.