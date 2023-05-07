Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (29) this season while batting .287 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (33.3%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (26.7%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has had an RBI in 13 games this season (43.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), with two or more runs five times (16.7%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers.
