Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at Truist Park.

The Braves are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+135). The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 10 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 21-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 67.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a 12-3 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Atlanta has played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-13-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-8 15-3 8-5 17-6 16-8 9-3

