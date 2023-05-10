Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 9.5 (+110) 3.5 (-133) 2.5 (-105)

Wednesday's over/under for Randle is 22.5 points. That is 2.6 fewer than his season average of 25.1.

Randle has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Randle has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 4.5 (+115) 6.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

Wednesday's points prop for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That is 1.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has made two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (-118) 2.5 (-143)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Wednesday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average of 20.4.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-128) 6.5 (+115) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (+175)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 4.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

