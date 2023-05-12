The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, in his last game (May 10 loss against the Warriors) produced 23 points and nine rebounds.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 21.5 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA 41.5 41 37.8 PR 38.5 38.4 35.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 32 23 9 3 0 0 0 5/8/2023 43 23 15 2 0 0 3 5/6/2023 33 25 13 3 0 4 3 5/4/2023 33 11 7 4 0 3 1 5/2/2023 44 30 23 5 0 4 0 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.