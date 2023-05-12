Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers hit the ice Friday in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 3-1 in the series. The Panthers have +145 moneyline odds against the favorite Maple Leafs (-175).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-170
|+145
|-
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6.5
|PointsBet
|-175
|+145
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Panthers
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- In 43 games this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- In the 27 times this season the Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 14-13 in those games.
- The Panthers have secured an upset victory in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Toronto is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of the time).
- Florida has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +145 or longer, and is 6-1 in those contests.
Maple Leafs Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mitchell Marner
|0.5 (-222)
|1.5 (+120)
|2.5 (-143)
|Auston Matthews
|0.5 (-125)
|1.5 (+125)
|4.5 (-120)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-154)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+135)
|3.5 (+105)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-161)
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+145)
|-
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|0-0
|4-6-0
|6.5
|3.1
|3.1
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.6
|3.1
