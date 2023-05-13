Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2. The Stars are listed with -155 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+135).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 67 times this season, and have finished 43-24 in those games.
- Dallas is 27-13 (winning 67.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Seattle has entered 26 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 16-10 in those contests.
- The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the over on one occasion over Seattle's past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.